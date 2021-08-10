Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene. Again.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBS) – Twitter has suspended a member of congress, again. This time for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Dist. 14) is seen here responding to a previous twitter suspension last month, also for a false COVID-19 related tweet.

That time, the Georgia Republican’s account was suspended for only 12 hours.

This time, her account is now in “read-only” status for a week, with Twitter citing the quote “… Repeated violations of the Twitter rules.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Taylor Greene’s tweet in question stated the food and drug administration should not formally approve COVID-19 vaccines, claiming in part that they are quote “failing.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports COVID-19 vaccines are both “safe and effective,” and recommends that everyone who is eligible get one.

According to the CDC website, more than a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the United States between December and August 2nd.

