Polls are now closed in Louisiana.

Residents across the state voted on who they want to replace Sen. John Kennedy as Treasurer. Six candidates ran to succeed Kennedy.

Voters are decided on three constitutional amendments.

Residents in Caddo Parish voted in the District 12 Commissioner’s race.

Residents in Bossier and Webster voted in a district judge race between Cynthia Carroll-Bridges and Lane Pittard.

There were also over a dozen tax propositions on the ballot across northwest Louisiana.

