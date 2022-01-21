Pop N Pizza opens new downtown location

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A “popping” local business gets ready to open it’s new location in downtown Shreveport.

Serving up slices from scratch, Pop N Pizza is ready to feed hungry crowds with their new location on Texas Street.

“Downtown has always been a goal of mine. Like i felt like downtown is the heart of the city, and I feel like this is the perfect spot because we are in the center of the heart of the city,” said Brittani Shabazz, Pop N Pizza co owner.

Focusing on a lunchtime crowd, “we want people to be able to come in to just get a slice, have a drink, get back to work and not a long wait,” Shabazz said.

Plus late night, staying open until 1 a.m. on the weekends. “They can come, grab a slice, and walk up texas street and see what’s going on,” Shabazz said.

Pop N Pizza is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo who started as employees under the previous owners. They bought the business three years ago and it boomed during 2020. So much so they need a bigger space.

“It got to the point where we got to go or we can’t grow. We were busting at the seams,” Shabazz said.

Brittani runs the front while her husband creates pizza concoctions in the back. They’re both born and raised in Shreveport. Brittani said her mom kept pushing her towards success.

“We probably grew up in the worst neighborhood in Shreveport but she always said, I don’t want you to feel like that’s all you’re worth,” Shabazz said.

Her mom passed away last year but they keep her memory close.

Their new and bigger location is also opening right after a special day, Brittani’s birthday.

“All I wanted for my birthday was to be able to say we’re open and we got that,” she said.

Pop N Pizza will host its soft opening at noon on Saturday at 500 Texas Street.

They’re only serving slices for now to get their staff trained and ready before the full menu rolls back out.