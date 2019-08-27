Popeye’s says chicken sandwich is sold out

(KTAL/KMSS) – Popeye’s says they’ve run out of the fried chicken sandwiches that went viral and sparked a social media frenzy that led to long lines at locations everywhere, including the Arklatex.

“Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now),” the brand announced in a tweet posted just after 3 p.m. CT Tuesday, along with a video featuring the long lines, big orders, and “sold out” signs at various stores.

The video urges fans to download the restaurant’s app to be the first to know when they’ll be back, which they say will be soon, and “for good.”

They pinky swear. Until then, they note, they still have everything else.

It’s all just the latest chapter in a viral marketing case study that has racked up millions of dollars in free advertising for the restaurant chain, which was founded in New Orleans in 1972.

There’s no word yet on when the product that launched the “Chicken Sandwich Wars” will be back in stores.