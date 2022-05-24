SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People come together to pray for Shreveport.

People joined together inside the government chambers for a one-hour group prayer event on Tuesday afternoon. Council Chairman James Green invited local pastors to speak to the congregation addressing the ongoing violence in the city.

Pastors said they may not be policy makers, but they can be pray warriors.

“The uplifting of our city, our children, and that policies be made that directly affect us in a positive. More than that, we’re praying for unity,” said Lovelle Butler, New Love Restoration Church pastor.

This was the first time the city opened the chambers for a prayer event like this.