Prayer vigil planned for Saturday in response to fatal downtown shooting

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport branch of the NAACP is holding a prayer vigil on Saturday.

It’s in response to the fatal shooting outside of Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge in downtown Shreveport. Three people were shot, two of them fatally.

The victims are identified as Chasmine Walters and Leejerryius Traveone Baines. A third victim remains in critical condition at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

The prayer vigil is scheduled for 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

If you have any information that can help Shreveport Police, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

