Power utility companies in ArkLaTex prepare for winter weather

(KTAL/KMSS) — Power utility companies in the ArkLaTex are making preparations for a potential winter storm that could impact their service territories and citizens in the upcoming weekend.

According to Cleco, Louisiana could be among a large number of states impacted by snow, ice, and low temperatures beginning Friday, Feb. 12, and continuing through next week.

The energy company says their crews and contractors across the state are on standby in case the storm impacts customers and leads to power outages. Cleco says they also have secured additional crews in the northern part of their service territory where the chance for inclement weather is more likely.

SWEPCO is encouraging residents to be prepared for the wintry storm and to be prepared for power outages.

A winter storm is forecast to bring several inches of snow and ice to the Ark-La-Tex beginning this weekend. Our crews are ready to respond should power outages occur.



Make sure you and your loved ones are prepared: https://t.co/TBS1ZFegCg pic.twitter.com/V6x0El2jRd — SWEPCO (@SWEPCoNews) February 11, 2021

“Snow and ice can cause problems for the electric system because their weight brings down trees and power lines, and snow- or ice-covered roads slow our ability to get to the damaged poles, transformers, and wires,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations.

“In addition, continued low temperatures can cause storm recovery problems for several days.”

CenterPoint Energy is offering these tips to ensure a safe and warm home as temperatures plummet:

Make sure your heating system is working properly . Malfunctioning home heating equipment can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice. Keep your furnace filter clean for safe, efficient operation.

. Malfunctioning home heating equipment can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice. Keep your furnace filter clean for safe, efficient operation. Use space heaters safely . Use a space heater with an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. A space heater that uses gas, propane, or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.

. Use a space heater with an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. A space heater that uses gas, propane, or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating. Check your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms . These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, fireplace, or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries every year.

. These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, fireplace, or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries every year. Immediately report a suspected gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786. Don’t use electric switches, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car, or do anything that could cause a spark.

Here are some winter storm preparation tips given by electric company officials:

Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including a flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication, and a first aid kit.

Charge cell phones, tablets, and laptops.

Make sure it’s safe to travel. Elevated freeways and bridges are prone to dangerous ice build-up when they get wet during cold temperatures.

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.