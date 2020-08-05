Preparations underway for reopening Red River Parish Public Schools

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Red River Parish Public Schools administrators say they’re taking the challenges brought on by the pandemic seriously, even though it’s one of the smallest districts in Louisiana.

There are only four schools and about 1,400 students in the district.

Megan Inman’s been teaching students in the parish for seven years.

“My motto is: dream, believe, achieve,” she said.

To help achieve a healthy classroom, her fifth graders’ desks will be spaced apart and lots of sanitizer is handy.

“There’s always a little bit of anxiety when it comes to COVID, but our district is doing a really good job of making sure we have everything that we need to have a successful year,” Inman said.

Red River Elementary is the largest school in the district with about 800 kids expected to enroll.

“It’s not about just getting kids back in school,” said Red River Elementary Principal Mike Beck. “We know they’re the most precious thing there, so we’re gonna do everything we can to take care of them.”

That includes requiring masks for all teachers and students of all ages.

“Making sure they have things that kids are getting an education, and we’re not coming and turning it into a facility like a hospital,” said Beck.

The district is piloting a year-round calendar this school year.

Superintendent Alison Hughes said having kids in the classroom as much as possible is the only way to make up for all the lost class time from the coronavirus outbreak.

“That is extremely detrimental to a child, especially our younger children who are in those pivotal years in learning how to read,” she said.

Parents do have the option of having their students continue their educations virtually or in-person, but internet access is limited throughout the district.

“I think the biggest challenge is just the fact that we are so rural and we don’t have a lot of the infrastructure that the larger districts have,” said Hughes.

But, they do have buses. In fact, district leaders estimate about 70 percent of students rely on them to get to school.

Buses will be limited to 50 percent capacity while in Phase 2 and masks are mandatory. They’ll be thoroughly sanitized with a fogger daily.

“It’ll deep clean and get the ceilings, the seats,” said Red River Parish Public Schools Director of Transportation Daniel Pickett. “They’ll get all the nooks and crannies, that will get all that.”

But, all plans are subject to change.

“This will be a moving target,” said Pickett. “We’ve taken these measures to make sure that our kids are safe, and we will adjust as-needed.”

That flexibility will help Ms. Inman’s students soar to new heights.

“I hope that they see that through believing in themselves, they can do anything,” she said.

The first day of school in Red River Parish is scheduled for August 31.

