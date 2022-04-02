Slight Risk Area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It now appears that the ingredients will be coming together for possible severe weather in the ArkLaTex as we go into Monday late day and overnight. A strong system along with a cold front will be exiting the southwestern part of the United States and headed toward the Arklatex late Monday and Monday night.

Future Track

Instability will be on the increase along with veering winds through the atmosphere. This could likely lead to all modes of severe weather including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes. This will certainly bear watching over the next couple of days. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Slight Risk of severe storms although we are on the northern edge of the risk area which stretches all the way south to Interstate 10 in SE Texas and South Louisiana. Could the stronger storms be to our south? Will bear watching closely.

Rainfall Potential

It appears that this system will be an effective rain producer with higher amounts, nearing an inch or more, in the southern half of the ArkLaTex.

There will be a major cool-down, along with dry weather, as our storm system moves east of us on Tuesday.