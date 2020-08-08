Preservation efforts underway at Star Cemetery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Preservation efforts are underway for a historic Shreveport cemetery.



Star Cemetery on Texas Avenue opened in 1883. It was the city’s first Black cemetery established by and for African American residents

The project organizer says many of the first prominent leaders in Shreveport’s Black community are buried there.

“People are in the cemetery that came through slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow. They witnessed lynchings, they even witnessed the Confederate monument being erected at that time.”



Cherie Gray is fundraising to get a larger sign put up near the cemetery. She is also looking for volunteers to map the cemetery and expand upon a data base with the names of everyone buried on the property.