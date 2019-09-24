President of Shreveport Police Officer’s Association ready for SPD to move forward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the three finalists for Chief of Police spoke in support of Ben Raymond during Monday’s council meeting.

Michael Carter says, “I think it’s time for everybody to put this behind us and move forward. I know our department needs to move forward.”

Carter is the president of the Shreveport Police Officer’s Association and chairman of the Civil Service Board.

He wants the council to go ahead and confirm Raymond as the permanent police chief.

“I’m showing unity in moving forward. I was a part of this process. I was proud to be a part of it. I took my opportunity to put my credentials forward. I stand on my own credentials. The choice has been made, now I would ask you to confirm Chief Ben Raymond as the Chief of Police.”

The council’s deadline is September 29th.