President Trump Approves Hurricane Barry Major Disaster Declaration for Louisiana

Barry Williams talks to a friend on his smartphone as he wades through storm surge from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, La., as Hurricane Barry approaches Saturday, July 13, 2019. After briefly becoming a Category 1 hurricane, the system quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, about 160 miles (257km) west of New Orleans, with its winds falling to 70 mph (112km), the National Hurricane Center said. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Baton Rouge — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was notified that President Donald Trump has approved his request for a Major Disaster Declaration for several Louisiana parishes that sustained damage caused by Hurricane Barry. This comes after teams from The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and FEMA recently completed damage assessments in the impacted areas.

Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City July 13th as a Category 1 hurricane. Storms associated with Hurricane Barry began impacting the state July 10th.

“While Barry did not cause widespread problems across the state, there were still issues where the hurricane made landfall as well as flooding from southeast Louisiana and southwest Louisiana to central Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “We appreciate President Trump approving the state’s request as we help support our local partners. We are now in the heart of hurricane season, and it’s important for the state, our local partners and our citizens to stay prepared and informed as threats such as Dorian continue to develop.”

The Public Assistance categories are as follows:

• Category A: Debris Removal.

• Category B: Emergency Protective Measures.

• Category C: Roads and Bridges.

• Category D: Water Control Facilities.

• Category E: Buildings and Equipment.

• Category F: Utilities.

• Category G: Parks, Recreational Facilities and Other Items

Summary of Public Assistance Approval (Emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities):

Allen, Iberia, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Mary, Terrebonne, and Vermillion Parishes for all categories of Public Assistance.

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B), including direct federal assistance.

Summary of Hazard Mitigation (Assistance for actions taken to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards):

All areas in the state of Louisiana are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

There was no request for Individual Assistance because damage assessment data did not indicate it was warranted.

Note: Additional parishes may be included in the Major Disaster Declaration as damage assessment work is completed and reviewed.

(Press release provided by the office of the Governor)