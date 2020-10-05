President Trump expected to spend Sunday night at Walter Reed

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump is expected to spend another night at Walter Reed Medical Center to continue treatment for COVID-19. The president’s medical team says he is doing well, but some questions still remain.

In a video he posted to Twitter, President Trump said, “I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now.”

On Sunday, President Trump spent his second full day at Walter Reed as he battles the virus.

“The President has continued to improve. As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course,” said White House physician Dr. Sean Conley.

Late Sunday morning, Conley said the president was being treated with Remdesivir and a steroid called Dexamathosone that’s shown promising results. The president’s medical team acknowledges he is not out of the woods yet, but they are hopeful.

In this image released by the White House, President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19. (Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via AP)

“Our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow, to the White House where he can continue his treatment course,” said Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins Hospital.

In addition to the president’s video, the White House released photos of the president reviewing documents from Walter Reed. Conley said President Trump’s fever is gone and he’s in good spirits, but confirmed the president did need supplemental oxygen on Friday, and possibly a second dose on Saturday.

Conley is now facing criticism because he didn’t disclose that information on Saturday.

“So, I was trying to reflect the, the, the upbeat attitude that the team,” said Conley. “The President in his course of illness had, didn’t want to give any, any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction.”

Democratic lawmakers like Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized the lack of transparency.

“We need to have trust. We have to trust that what they’re telling us about the president’s condition is real,” said Pelosi.