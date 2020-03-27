Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing
WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing

by: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are briefing the press on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday evening. You can stream the briefing live right here.

The United States Friday became the first country to surpass 100,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the case tracker by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. topped 1,500.

Earlier Friday, the President signed the $2.2 trillion rescue package after it was approved by the House. Under the plan, many single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400, and parents would get $500 per child

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, issuing an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

