Prize Fest underway in Shreveport





SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2019 Louisiana Film Prize is set to kick off its eighth year this week.

What began as a local film festival known as the Film Prize has grown to include food, music, and fashion. This year, Prize Fest will feature 20 films, five chefs, seven musicians, and three designers, along with experiences and entertainment amid the many venues that make up the street festival throughout downtown Shreveport’s growing West Edge Arts District.

Filmmakers from all over the country are invited to Northwest Louisiana to make a short film between five and fifteen minutes long to compete for a $50,000 cash prize, the largest short film prize in the entire world. Audiences who watch all 20 films get to vote, which makes up 50% of the balloting. Celebrity judges and film industry professionals make up the other half.

Local bands compete for cash and Best in Show honors, while the finalists from the summer’s Food Prize compete as they cook live on Texas Street on Friday, October 4.

Three finalists from the Agora Borealis’ Fashion Project will also compete on the runway Friday night with all new designs in a final showdown.

Prize Fest takes place October 2-6. Find the full schedule of events and ticket prices at prizefest.org.





