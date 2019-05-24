Pro-Trump hats blurred in yearbook causes upset

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (CNN) – A pro-Trump teenager’s support for the white house falls victim to digital editing.

When the student from Pennsylvania wore a maga hat, it was blurred out of his high school yearbook.

16-year-old Jeremy Gebhart is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

“I just think he wants to help our country and I think he is,” said Gebhart.

They were photographed in the hats and the photos landed a spot in the yearbook, with some changes.

“They blurred our hats out,” said Gebhart.

“I was infuriated because he wears that hat because he supports our president. He’s not doing anything illegal whatsoever, he’s wearing a hat of support,” said Jeremy’s mother, Lorraine Gebhart.

Jeremy said he feels his rights have been taken away.

“Everybody has a First Amendment right to have freedom of speech and they’re allowed to think what they want, say what they want but they’re not able to take it away from other people,” said Jeremy.

The superintendent of Littlestown School District wrote, “The mistake was not noticed during the editorial preview process prior to print. We apologize on behalf of the yearbook club. It is not the policy or practice of the district to improperly censor speech.”

Lorraine Gebhart said she has a message for whoever was behind the decision: “You have not silenced us.”

—

