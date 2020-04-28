Project Celebration adjust Sexual Assault Awareness Month outreach amid coronavirus pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Every 73 seconds someone in the United States is sexually assaulted according to Sexual Assault Executive Director Angela Henderson with Project Celebration says during this pandemic, many victims are living with their abusers.

Every year, Project Celebration brings people together to recognize sexual assault survivors, but this year’s events on awareness and prevention efforts are now canceled due to COVID-19.

“We’ve gotten creative and still getting the word out there through social media, thank God for social media,” said Henderson. “We still have survivors coming through our messenger. We’re still doing follow up calls. We still have teletherapy, our therapist are still seeing victim-survivors. We’re doing conference call support groups.”

But when it comes to sexual assault, it’s not happening just to adults but also teenagers.

“It’s unfathomable cause most of the time over 80 percent of the people that we serve are teens you know it kind of changes and fluctuates through the months but most of the time it’s zero to 17 going through this.”

Since schools are closed, it’s harder for teenagers to report.

“They’re out of school not able to tell their counselors, or you know, their peers, that they are comfortable with, so they’re just at home suffering in silence, unfortunately.”

That silence has brought the numbers down here in Shreveport because not many people are reporting.

Henderson says according to the Rape Abuse Incest National Network, teenagers make up half of those calling the hotline.

“Because 67 percent of them report that it’s someone in their family and 79 percent are reporting that it’s someone in the house with them right now,” said Henderson.

If help is needed, the Project Celebration office is still providing resources for victims. They are also hosting talks on social media about sexual assault. Their next Twitter talk takes place Wednesday at 1 p.m. The topic is misconceptions of sexual assault.

The Project Celebration sexual assault hotline is 318-227-7900.

Louisiana Statewide Hotline: 1-888-995-7273

National Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

