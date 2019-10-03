Project Celebration hosts events during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Project Celebration, Inc. (PCI) will host several events during October which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The 3rd Annual Unmasking Domestic Violence Breakfast takes place on Tuesday, October 15th from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Diamond Jack’s Casino and Hotel. Guest speakers are Desoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson and his mother Carol Sue Richardson. The family of fallen Shreveport Police Officer Chateri Payne will attend as October 15th will be declared as Officer Chateri Payne Day in the City of Shreveport. Click here to purchase tickets which are $40 each.

PCI will also host its 3rd annual golf tournament and silent auction at Cypress Bend Golf Resort in Many on Saturday, October 19th. The fundraiser will help support the Taylor House Domestic Violence Shelter in Sabine Parish. The Shelter provides a safe haven for women and children escaping abuse. The three man scramble scramble starts at 9:30 AM. The cost is $150 per team during pre-registration. Cost is $200 per team on the day of the event. Community Bank is sponsoring a $10,000 hold in one contest. To register, call Mary Brocato at 318-617-5239 or Cheryl Wooley at 318-256-9796.

Domestic Violence Hotlines:

DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River & Sabine Parishes

(318) 256-3408

Bossier, Caddo & Webster Parishes

(318) 226-5015