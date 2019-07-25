Project Runway contestant holding benefit fundraiser in Shreveport

They’re a fashion design duo and they’re giving back to deserving children in Africa through Mission Makoko.

Latasha Henderson-Robinson and Dennis Robinson II make up VonRay and thy’re holding a Benefit Birthday Event Thursday, July 25th at 8pm at Minicine at 846 Texas Avenue.

Latasha says she loves giving back and wanted to use her special day to raise money for Mission Makoko. This year, they’re planning on taking deserving students on a day out excursion in Nigeria.

“Many have never left Makoko, so they don’t even know what the other side of Nigeria looks like. They only have seen the slum area they live in.”

Entrepreneur and VH1 star Dutchess Lattimore will be hosting Thursday’s event. She is one of VonRay’s partners for theGIVEback/theGODseries NGF Organization, which travels domestically and internationally giving back to those in need and also teaching skills to help them to be able to provide for their families.

Tickets can be purchased at www.vonraydesigns.com






