Proposal to amend Shreveport council’s rules of procedure

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – A member of Shreveport City Council addressed changing the rules surrounding meetings at Monday’s work session.

Councilwoman Levette Fuller is proposing amending the Shreveport City Council rules of procedure, concerning award ceremonies.

The resolution would require any award ceremonies for groups or individuals recognized by city council to be held during a special meeting. The same would take place for anyone being recognized by the mayor, but Councilman James Green is not on board with the proposed changes.

“When it comes to rule changing of this charter, I think the people, the public are the ones who are supposed to do that and not us, so whatever the rule change, it just doesn’t sit well.”

Councilman John Nickelson says he would support changing the rules concerning time limits for public comments.