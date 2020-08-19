Protesters want to delay school start date in Caddo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group is asking the Caddo Parish School Board to delay the start of the school year because of COVID-19.

Protesters gathered outside the administration building, Tuesday afternoon with signs less than a week before school is scheduled to begin.

A first grade teacher had an emotional plea for her co-workers. Alyse Groves says the school system isn’t prepared to keep employees safe.

“It’s ok to be scared. It’s ok to let people know it. Cause if we don’t say anything, nothing will change and then we’ll go to school scared.”

Several of the protesters spoke during Tuesday’s school board meeting. School is set to start on Monday, August 24th for Caddo Parish Public Schools.