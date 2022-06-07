SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A public meeting took place Monday night regarding major redistricting changes in Shreveport.

The meeting held inside the Southfield School auditorium was meant to give the public a chance to weigh- in on the future of city council districts.

The centralized location was chosen by hosting council members Levette Fuller, Grayson Boucher, and John Nickelson.

No other council members were present but it was attended by the Downtown Development Authority, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and Caddo Parish School Board member Tony Nations. However, there were not many people in attendance.

The 13 proposed redistricting maps were outlined by LSUS historian and demographer Dr. Gary Joiner who explained how population changes after the 2020 census are causing changes to city council districts. Boucher’s District D and Dr. Alan Jackson’s District E will need to shift based on population changes.

Boucher explains the goal is to guarantee equal representation and racial fairness.

“This is very important. This is probably one of the biggest things that have happened to Shreveport in the last ten years. It’s a big deal. It’s going to decide how the city is governed for the next ten years,” Boucher said.

Printouts were made of various maps and attendees could scan a QR code to view the maps on their phones since they are not available on the City’s website.

Out of the 13 different redistricting maps, the three council members said they are compromising on the Eight-B map.

It will be voted on by the city council as soon as next Tuesday.

The council members also said they wished more public meetings would be held before this important vote but they’re making sure to inform their constituents.