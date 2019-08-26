Public hearing on water rate increase tonight in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – City leaders in Texarkana, Texas will hold a public hearing Monday night regarding next year’s budget.



The proposal includes an increase in water rates. If passed, residents would be charged an extra $1.50 per one thousand gallons of water used.



Officials said the money will be used to build a new water treatment plant that would service the city and some surrounding municipalities. City spokesperson Lisa Thompson said those other municipalities are also expected to ask for the same fee on their residents’ water bills.

Thompson added that Texarkana, Texas will be responsible for 86 percent of funding for the new facility. “We hope to attract more industry here in Texarkana, bring in more jobs for people and to do that, we need to be able to provide large quantities of water. So, this treatment plant is really planning for the future in that aspect.”



If passed the new rates would go into effect October 1.



The proposed budget also maintains the current property tax rate.



