Public hearing scheduled over proposed Brookshire’s grocery store in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A proposed new Brookshire’s store in Bossier City took another step to becoming a reality.

On Monday, the Bossier Metropolitan Planning Commission again heard from Brookshire’s Grocery Company regarding a proposal to rezone 7.056 acres of land from residential agriculture to general business.

With more than 170 locations across the Arklatex, Brookshire’s is looking at Airline Drive for its next grocery site.

“Basically we are just trying to get it zoned for business so we can put a grocery store in it,” an engineer with the company said during the preliminary hearing.

The seven-acres of land is currently zoned for R-A (Residential Agricultural) purposes but the company wants it rezoned to B-3 (General Business).

If approved, the new location would be right across the street from the Reserves Apartments and right before you get to the CVS pharmacy on your right hand side going North on Airline Drive.

During the hearing, the Bossier City MPC Board agreed to move forward with the project.

“We are awaiting a traffic study and once we get that traffic study in we will put it on the next agenda,” Executive Director of MPC Carlotta Askew-Brown said.

MPC board members spoke about the concerns they have for the location.

“Just the kind of the transportation in and out for everybody and how that is gonna work,” Jury Appointee Donnie McDaniel said.

“I think that could be a concern in a public meeting, having semi’s on Wemple road,” City Appointee Art Schuldt said.

“I think there is somewhat of a need, especially for the people that are coming from the Benton side; the north side coming down. it will relieve some traffic coming in where the existing Wal Mart and Kroger are,” Carlotta Askew-Brown said.

KTAL/KMSS reached out to Brookshire’s about the new store proposal and they released this statement.

Brookshire Grocery Company is always interested in developing our company further to better serve our customers and neighbors. At this time, we do not wish to comment on any potential projects or future plans. While we do not discuss potential plans for specific properties, we will certainly announce any should they develop and become final. We are dedicated to our customers and proud to be part of the Shreveport and Bossier City communities.

Before getting the final approval they are inviting neighbors within 300 feet of the site to share their thoughts on the plan during a public hearing on March 8.