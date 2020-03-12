Public transportation officials are taking extra steps to prevent coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Public transportation officials in Shreveport are taking extra steps to protect passengers and drivers from the virus.

SporTran wants its passengers to know they are taking every precaution possible to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We have started disinfecting high touch areas, high touch areas are things such as our fare boxes, our seats, our door handles in our facilities as well as our seats in our facilities,” said Dinero Washington, SporTran C.E.O.

Dinero Washington SporTran C.E.O says they have been in contact with local state and federal officials about preventing the coronavirus in our area.

Washington says they have been very proactive with disinfecting all buses and inside the terminal throughout the day.

“I take everything I do personally if my mother and father or grandmother where on the bus, how would they be treated so it’s personal for me. Anything I do it’s to make sure our passengers our general public feel safe when they come and ride our services every day,” Washington said.

For SporTran employees hand-sanitizer is set throughout the building.

We reached out to Uber today to see what precautions they have in place for their drivers.

“We are always working to help keep everyone who uses Uber safe. We have a dedicated global team, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, working to respond in every market where we operate around the world. We remain in close contact with local public health authorities and will continue to follow their guidance to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said Uber spokesperson.

Uber said they are also working to provide their drivers with disinfectants to help keep their cars clean. They also say they may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to the coronavirus.

