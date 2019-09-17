Suspected purse snatcher arrested

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earlier this week a man snatched a purse from a woman in the parking lot of a Line Avenue grocery store. A store employee gave chase and after being battered by the man recovered the woman’s purse.

Today Shreveport police arrested 42-year-old Jared Lee Freeman for the purse snatching earlier in the week. He was taken into custody this morning around 11 am.

Police were able to identify him by releasing store surveillance video to the public. Within hours police were inundated with tips received through crime stoppers.

Freeman was booked into the city jail on one count of purse snatching and one count of simple battery.