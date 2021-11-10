Quartet of Airline Vikings sign NLI’s on Early Signing Day

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a packed house at Airline High School’s library this afternoon as four student-athletes put pen to paper, signing National Letters of Intent to play at the next level. All four are staying close to home with both Paris Endris and Jina Baffuto committing to Louisiana Tech softball, Carson Carey playing baseball at Northwestern State and Jacque Deville heading to Centenary for volleyball.



“It’s been a dream of mine since I was little to play DI softball,” said Endris. “I’m just so excited to have a home away from home and just get to play the game at a higher level and just compete. That’s what I love to do, compete.”



While Endris can’t wait to take the field for the Bulldogs, her Vikings and soon-to-be Louisiana Tech teammate, Jina Baffuto, is looking forward to continuing their relationship in Ruston.



“I’m just excited for the next level and to play with my at-home teammate Paris,” said Baffuto. “All I can say is I’m just happy.”

Airline baseball catcher Carson Carey is also staying in Louisiana, signing an NLI to play at Northwestern State.

“I love the town of Natchitoches, and I just love the atmosphere,” said Carey. “It’s a Division I school. It’s been my dream since I’ve been in middle school to play at a Division I school.”

While Paris, Jina and Carson will continue playing on the field, Jacque Deville will continue her athletic career on the court, playing volleyball at Centenary right here in Shreveport.



“I am beyond grateful,” said Deville. “This has been a goal and a dream of mine for a while, since I started playing volleyball. I remember seeing the girls who were at a higher level and thinking, ‘I want to do that. I want to play at a higher level.’ Getting the opportunity to play at Centenary and being close to home, it just means so much to me.”

Four dreams turned into four realities with four signatures.