Querbes Park celebrates a grand-opening to benefit Shreveport’s economy and community activities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A once aging Shreveport attraction celebrates a new look and a new future.

Querbes Park will host their grand-opening next week for the public to see their newly renovated tennis center.

Two summers ago, I went to Querbes Park to learn about the renovations that were underway to the facilities that had fallen in disrepair over the years.

Now the two-year, 1.3-million dollar project is complete and courts will reopen to tournament players and the community. Querbes Park is nearly 60 years old and once hosted some of the biggest tennis events in the state. So the foundation is proud to reopen a brand new facility.

“Querbes was really the center for tennis in Shreveport. A few years ago, I also chair the league committee for the state, and we had to quit playing league matches and state championships here because it did not meet the needs and got to the point where it was dangerous,” said Jay Boyd, Community Tennis Association.

“We arranged to have this entire facility redone. New court surfaces, new LED lighting, a complete renovation of the clubhouse. So it’s a cumulation of two years of work for us and we’re excited,” said James West, Querbes Park Foundation.

The renovations were done through private donations and the City of Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony that’s next week at 5 p.m. on February 27.

The Querbes Park Foundation also said it will have an economic boost for Shreveport by hosting tournaments again.