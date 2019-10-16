Quiet and nice weather setting up through Friday

A refreshing afternoon in the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will continue to decrease over the region as drier continues to drive southward. With the clear and cool skies expected tonight, we will see lows dropping into the 40s.

Thursday and Friday is looking nice with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near and slightly below average. Lows will stay into the 40s. On Saturday, we will begin to see a series of storm systems work their way into the ArkLaTex. The stronger of the systems will arrive on Sunday night into Monday. SPC has outlined a slight risk of seeing a few strong to severe storms mainly in the northwest corner of the ArkLaTex. Most of the region will likely see rain on Monday morning. Rain and storms will move out by Tuesday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Tropics are heating up

In the tropics, we are watching an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche. Hurricance Center is giving the low pressure area a fifty percent chance of development. Some good news is if it was to develop the impacts will be east of the ArkLaTex.

The next seven days

The next seven days in Texarkana

