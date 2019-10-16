Quiet and nice weather setting up through Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A refreshing afternoon in the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will continue to decrease over the region as drier continues to drive southward. With the clear and cool skies expected tonight, we will see lows dropping into the 40s.

Thursday and Friday is looking nice with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near and slightly below average. Lows will stay into the 40s. On Saturday, we will begin to see a series of storm systems work their way into the ArkLaTex. The stronger of the systems will arrive on Sunday night into Monday. SPC has outlined a slight risk of seeing a few strong to severe storms mainly in the northwest corner of the ArkLaTex. Most of the region will likely see rain on Monday morning. Rain and storms will move out by Tuesday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
Tropics are heating up

In the tropics, we are watching an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche. Hurricance Center is giving the low pressure area a fifty percent chance of development. Some good news is if it was to develop the impacts will be east of the ArkLaTex.

The next seven days
The next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 68° 48°

Thursday

72° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 72° 50°

Friday

77° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 77° 57°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 82° 64°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 66°

Monday

69° / 53°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 69° 53°

Tuesday

71° / 53°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 71° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

50°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

62°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

65°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss