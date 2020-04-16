Race breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Caddo Parish | John Hopkins Maps

CADDO PARISH, La (KTAL) – It’s now easier to track the impact of COVID-19 on a state and local level On Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University launched it’s new U.S. specific tracking map this week to help track the number of cases, deaths, and critical trends. The university originally released a map that tracked cases globally but you now have the option to find how the cases are each state in the country.

Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said “If we want to understand the impact of COVID19 on our communities and to be able to track it’s spread, we need to break these numbers down from a national and even a state level”.

The new map breaks down key public health metrics and potential risk factors by state and county. Some of those metrics include health insurance and infrastructure, population, poverty percentage and fatality rate.

With race and ethnicity being at the forefront of most debates we took a look at how the virus numbers break down according to race of those who have contracted the virus. In Caddo Parish 45.4% are White, while 49.8% in the parish are African American. Of this total more than 4% of patients do not have health insurance.

“So that we can more appropriately identify areas where increased transmission is happening, try to understand what resources may be needed to mitigate the impacts of these infections like for instance, expanding health care resources” said Nuzzo.

To see how COVID-19 is impacting your county or parish click here.



