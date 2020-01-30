Racing officials propose reforms to horse racing drugs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Horse racing officials are proposing reforms after several horse deaths have gained national attention.

Mike Ziegler, the executive director for Kentucky-based Churchill Downs which owns the Fair Grounds in New Orleans presented the proposal to racing commissioners on Monday. The reforms focus on certain painkillers and the times they should be administered to race horses.

This comes after two quarter horses were euthanized at Louisiana Downs in Bossier City and four thoroughbreds were euthanized in New Orleans after racing injuries. A track expert weighed in on the situation.

“Accidents happen with animals and the weather has been particularly bad, it’s been very warm. You know, the Fair Grounds do a great job with the footing over there. They are one of the safest tracks in the country. So I have a problem with, just because of the nature of the business, accidents happen. There were four at once, I can’t say there’s something wrong with the race track,” said Leslie Kramer, Equest Farms New Orleans.

A congressional committee is also set to review a bill proposing federal oversight of racing drugs.