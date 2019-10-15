Rain and thunderstorms to continue with drier conditions on Wednesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain and thunderstorms continue to wet the grounds of the ArkLaTex. The current rainfall is great news for the region as we are still in drought. However, we are looking to put a big dent in the numbers. The showers and storms will continue tonight and exit Wednesday morning. So far, we have seen several inches of rain mainly along the Arkansas and Louisiana border.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
Rainfall amounts into Thursday

A cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex to give us more rain later on tonight. Sunshine will return for the region Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be nice into the 70s and lows into the 40s! The upper ridge will begin to break down as we will see rain chances on the increase for the weekend. Models are uncertain on a couple of weather features. In the tropics, an area of low pressure may drift into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday into Saturday. Models are unsure on where the rain will go!

Another upper level system will arrive by Sunday into Monday to increase our rain chances. We aren’t expecting any major colder air like we saw this past weekend.

The next seven days
The next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 57°

Wednesday

67° / 48°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 67° 48°

Thursday

71° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 50°

Friday

75° / 59°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 59°

Saturday

79° / 64°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 79° 64°

Sunday

81° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 68°

Monday

75° / 55°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

70°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

69°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

70°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
70°

68°

3 AM
Showers
40%
68°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

60°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss