Rain chances are on the rise. Lower humidity will arrive next week.

The summer heat rolls on in the ArkLaTex. Most of the region saw temperatures into the lower to middle 90s. Rain will be on the increase over the next few days. Tonight, lows will drop into the middle to upper 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

An area of low pressure along the coast of Alabama and Mississippi will continue to move west. With daytime heating, scattered showers and storms will be around. The best chance of rain will be in Northwest Louisiana. With the rain around, highs will be into the lower 90s. Further west, highs will moderate into the middle 90s. Everyone will see better rain chances for Monday and Tuesday.

Rainfall totals through Thursday

A cold front will sweep through the area Monday and Tuesday. No severe weather is expected. Behind the front, we will see LOWER HUMIDITY! Through midweek, rainfall amounts will be around an inch. Highs will cool into the 80s for Tuesday- Thursday. Humidity and rain chances will increase by the weekend.

The next seven days

