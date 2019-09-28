Rain chances decreasing for Sunday while the heat rolls on next week

On Saturday, we saw a few scattered showers and storms in the region. It was nice to see some rain in the area. We can use way more! However, the weather pattern remains unchanged. The high pressure ridge will expand to the west and that will decrease rain chances beginning Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Next week, daytime highs will soar into the middle 90s. We could be flirting with record highs on Thursday. In Shreveport, the record high is 94 degrees set back in 1954. The ridge will begin to breakdown by the end of the seven day period. A cold front will try to move into the region by Friday. Rain chances will increase for Thursday and Friday along the front. Behind the front, temperatures will cool down a few degrees.

Next Saturday, highs will be into the upper 80s. Lows will be into the 60s. The week after next models continue to show a major cool down for the region. Fall will arrive soon!

The next seven days

