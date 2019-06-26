Rain chances stay low with near normal temperatures

Rain chances stay low for the rest of the work week. Temperatures return to more normal levels. Rainfall chances to increase this weekend.

Wednesday was a partly cloudy and warmer day across the area. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs climbed into the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect slightly warmer temperatures Thursday and Friday. Once again we will likely see a mix of sunshine and clouds to close out the work week. Rainfall is looking unlikely Thursday. We will see a slight chance for a stray afternoon storm Friday. Temperatures for the next few days will be close to normal with lows in the low 70s and high temperatures in the low 90s.

And upper-level disturbance will work it’s way west word across the northern golf of Mexico in lower Mississippi Valley. This disturbance will slightly increase the threat of rain for the weekend. As rainfall chances increase this weekend, expect daytime highs to ease into the upper 80s. Overnight lows for the weekend will likely stay in the low 70s. Very little change is expected for the first half of next week. We will continue to see the chance for the scattered afternoon thunderstorm. Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 80s to low 90s for daytime highs. Overnight lows will likely stay in the low 70s.

Rain potential for the next seven days

Models indicate that even though we will see a chance of rain each day, most of the area will likely see below normal rainfall totals of a half an inch or less. It is possible that a few isolated locations could receive more than an inch of rain in the week ahead.

If you know we’re outside today you may have noticed a bit of a haze in the air especially over North West Louisiana and East Texas hey look at forecast miles indicates that the area of Saharan dust has made its way into the south half of the ArkLaTex. This will likely stick around especially over the southern half of the area for the next several days. This dust will not impact our weather in anyway but could become an issue for those with respiratory problems.

Shreveport seven day forecast

Texarkana seven day forecast

Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 92/71.

—Todd Warren