Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As we go through the next couple of days it should be fairly quiet with morning lows in the 30s & 40s today and in the low to mid-40s Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s for today and lower-middle 70s for Friday, thanks to clouds invading the area.

By the time we get into your Saturday and Sunday, we see a system developing in the western US and eventually an upper-level low dragging a cold front toward the ArkLaTex. Saturday morning lows will be in the mid-50s with afternoon highs in the mid-70s to near 80. There will be slight chances of a few showers under mostly cloudy skies.

We will be watching a cold front making a move on our area as we go through Saturday night into Sunday. Lows will be either side of 60 on Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 85°. It appears that there will be instability as the cold front makes its way into the area and moves slowly through the ArkLaTex. Severe Storms may develop Sunday into Monday, especially in the northwest half of the area.

At this point, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The cold front will be a slow mover leaving wide spreads in morning lows and afternoon highs. We should see only showers by Monday Night through Wednesday with decreasing chances north to south. Freezing temperatures may be found Tuesday morning in the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains of SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas! Afternoon highs will be near normal by next Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds than sun and slight chances of showers through next Thursday.