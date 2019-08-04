Rain threat to remain isolated with the hottest air of the summer late this week

The chance for the isolated afternoon thunderstorm to stick around for a few more days. The hottest air of the summer scheduled to develop by the end of the workweek.

Sunday was another partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to mid 70s and warmed into the low to mid 90s. We did manage to develop some isolated, mainly heat driven afternoon storms. Look for this activity to quickly end this evening once temperatures begin to cool. See latest radar loop below and click here to access more radar information.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

We likely won’t see much change for the next few days. Expect warm and muggy nights and hot and humid days. Temperatures will begin in the mid 70s and will likely climb back to the mid 90s through Wednesday. We will likely continue to see a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms develop around the area each day through Wednesday. See the latest 36-hour outlook from Futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Some changes are on the way for the end of the workweek and next weekend. Upper level high pressure that has been centered more to our west over the past few weeks will settle over our area by next weekend. This will end any chance of rain and also result in some of the hottest temperatures of the summer. Look for daytime highs to return to the upper 90s. Overnight lows will ease up into the upper 70s.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 95/73. Note that the average high is now 95 degrees We have entered the hottest part of the year. Average high/low tempeatures will begin to drop as we enter the last half of August.

–Todd Warren

