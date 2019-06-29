Rapides deputies arrested for alleged payroll fraud

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) After a lengthy and thorough investigation, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) arrested three Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, who allegedly committed payroll fraud.

Rapides Parish Deputies Matthew Davis, Jonathan Treadway and David Billings are accused of claiming – and being paid – for hours they did not work in the Rapides Parish Safe and Sober Campaign, which includes DWI checkpoints.

The program is funded with grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

In September of 2018, LSP Detectives were contacted by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate discrepancies discovered during an internal audit of their Safe and Sober Campaign.

The investigation revealed Davis, Treadway, and Billings fraudulently claimed and were paid for unworked hours during the high visibility safety campaign. Citations claimed, by the deputies, to support the unworked hours were unable to be located during the investigation.

Based on information obtained, investigators secured arrest warrants for Davis, Treadway, and Billings.

Thursday, the three men were arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on charges of malfeasance, public payroll fraud and injuring public records.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

