Reaction to passage of Amendment One which further restricts abortion access

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Access to abortion in Louisiana becomes even more limited after the passage of Amendment One which passed with %62 percent of the vote. Proponents are celebrating the passage while opponents say it’s misleading. Both say if Roe v. Wade is overturned abortion will be illegal in Louisiana.

Officials with Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport say the amendment was deliberately written to be confusing for voters and it was unnecessary in the first place since state and federal funding for abortion is already prohibited under state law in Louisiana.

“The passage of Amendment One shows us just how morally bankrupt our legislators are,” said A.J. Haynes, patient advocate at Hope Medical Group for Women.

Hope Medical Group provides access to early stage abortions. The administrator Kathaleen Pittmen said the three clinics operating in Louisiana do not receive funding from the government so it’s political hype. She said the law may have not passed if voters knew women who were raped or a victim of incest would be forced to continue the pregnancy.

“What’s inconceivable is that Louisiana already has a high maternal mortality rate so it’s much more dangerous to continue a pregnancy in Louisiana that to not continue a pregnancy and that is one thing they’re not telling anybody,” Pittman said.

State Senator Katrina Jackson (D) who is behind the amendment said she is proud it passed.

“Louisiana will never be able to say whether abortion is legal or not. My district overwhelming passed it,” Jackson said.

The Executive Director for Louisiana Right to Life Benjamin Clapper reacted to the passage saying “Our citizens have mandated that state judges can never use our constitution to enshrine abortion or the taxpayer funding of abortion in Louisiana.”

Those at Hope Medical see it all as a waste of resources.

“In a time where our state has lost so much revenue why are legislators, why are politicians spending millions of dollars pushing this legislation instead of spending it on our communities,” Haynes said.