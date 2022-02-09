SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash on the I-220 has the Red River Bridge closed to eastbound traffic while police are working to manage the scene Wednesday night.

Traffic is no longer backed up but drivers are still advised to take an alternate route as a vehicle is recovered from I-220 East, forcing the left lane to remain closed. The Red River Bridge temporarily closed and traffic backed up to 2 miles away following a crash shortly before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Emergency medical services, Caddo Parish deputies, and Shreveport police responded to the scene. They have not yet reported how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.