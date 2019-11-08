TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/ KMSS) – The Texas Workforce Commission hosted hundreds of job seekers at the 7th annual “Red, White, and You” job fair for veterans Thursday.

The job fair takes place every year on Nov. 7 at the Texarkana Convention Center. Non-veterans could also attend the fair.

Texas workforce commissioner Julian Alvarez says the goal is to employ veterans who’ve worked in the military and have transferable skills.

“One of the things I love about what we do here in Texarkana with the leadership of randy reed and his staff is we think outside the box and our goal here is to put people in Texarkana to work,” said Alvarez.

He says there are 800 job openings listed on the workforce commission’s website and 500,000 people actively looking for employment.

For more information visit workintexas.com

