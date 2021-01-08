Reggie Thomas sworn in as Lafayette City Marshal

Reggie Thomas was sworn in as Lafayette’s new city marshal on Friday. He’s the first African-American to win a city-wide office.

“I was asking for a fair chance, and I was given that fair chance,” said Thomas. “Black, white, blue. I really appreciate the city of Lafayette for giving me that chance.”

The swearing in ceremony was held at the Heymann Center. Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officer were there to witness history. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory gave Thomas words of encouragement and support.

“I have every confidence in our new marshal,” said Guillory. “His ability to lead, organize, and lead from the front. Lead with his heart, and lead with his mind.”

Thomas has an impressive resume. He grew up in New Orleans. He’s an Air Force veteran. Thomas started his law enforcement career by joining the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. In 1990, he joined the Lafayette Police Department, where he eventually became deputy chief, and interim chief.

All total, Thomas has more than three decades of law enforcement experience.

“To change the image of the city marshal’s office, my marshals will be well-trained. We will respect the public. We will work in the community.”