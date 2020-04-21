Registration open for Spring and Fall| U of A Hope-Texarkana

HOPE, AR (KTAL) – Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now. All summer classes at UAHT will be delivered online. Vice Chancellor for Academic Laura Clark said, “UAHT has been working hard, even before the COVID crisis, to offer a robust variety of courses that meet the high standards the College expects. I am excited about our summer schedule and the quality online classes that we are offering. Most courses will apply directory to an Associate of Arts in General Education degree, which we also offer completely online.”

Along with affordable tuition, UAHT offers a textbook rental program where students can rent college textbooks for only $20 per credit hour. There are also numerous financial aid opportunities, institutional scholarships, and work-study programs available to students. UAHT even offers the “U Can Scholarship,” which may qualify students to take a free three-hour course.

Summer I classes begin May 27, summer II classes start June 29, and fall classes start August 19.

For more information or to enroll at U of A Hope-Texarkana, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124, email pac@uaht.edu, or email your advisor today.