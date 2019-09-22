Republican gubernatorial candidates visit Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone and Congressman Ralph Abraham stopped in Shreveport for a meet and greet.

Dozens of supporters filled the Wyndham Garden Hotel to learn more about the candidates. Both men shared why they’re the number one choice.



“We’ve got this plethora of experience that we will bring governors seat and run this state in a much more efficient and I might add much more transparent manner,”​ said Congressman Ralph Abraham, Gubernatorial candidate.

​”Lets do something different. Lets elect a different kind of governor that can get things done. Knows how to create jobs. Knows how to fill those jobs with Louisiana citizens, so they will have a future. Our grandchildren and their grandchildren will have a future,” said Eddie Rispone, Gubernatorial candidate.

Incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards is also in the race and the primary election is October 12th.

