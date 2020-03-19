Residents near Lake Bistineau react to the state park becoming a staging area



SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Lake Bistineau State Park, located near Doyline, La, will be one of two regional staging areas for the current COVID-19 situation in the state, according to Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

The other regional staging area will be Chicot State Park near Ville Platte.

“Unfortunately, we understand that this is going to impact our visitors with plans to visit Chicot State Park and Lake Bistineau State Park,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, whose office oversees Louisiana State Parks. “But I would like to repeat – the greater mission right now is to do everything possible to get this situation under control so we can all resume normal operations. These are two of our most beautiful parks, and we will thoroughly clean them before reopening for the enjoyment of our visitors. Louisianans have always come together in a time of need and I’m sure we can get through this together.”

The people who live near Lake Bistineau are expressing their concerns about the staging areas. They fear the unknown.

“It’s a mile away, but like I tell you. As scary as it is for us, it got to be ten times scary for them, so I look at it from both sides,” said Bill Clark who is a resident of Doyline.

“A little bit suspicious, I don’t there totally against it because people need help, you know, we would just like to have to a little bit more understanding about who exactly it is coming in and what their end results are going to be for as all this is concerned,” said Melvin Fletcher who is a resident of Doyline.

All other Louisiana State Parks are open and operating normally at this time.

