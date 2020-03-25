Restaurant workers are doing the job for free and doing good deeds in the community

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The coronavirus crisis is stretching budgets everywhere, but this Arklatex business is finding ways to help others fight back.

Even though Beaux Jax Crafthouse is only down to a limited staff they’re not letting these hard times stop them from helping the community.

“It’s totally uncharted water, sales are obviously are down, just because of our limited capacity,” said Beau Hays, Co-Owner of Beaux Jax Crafthouse.

Beaux Jax Crafthouse is adjusting to their new normal as a restaurant.

“Now it’s delivery to-go, carry out, pick up,” said Hays.

Beau says because they aren’t generating enough revenue he had to lay off a majority of his staff, he says it was the worst day of his life, but a few of his employees surprised him by saying they’ll work for free.

“Really sad, lots of emotions, tears, you know but Beau said we will be back,” said Justin Ross, Beaux Jax Crafthouse employee

“We’ve got several key employees that just, live and breathe they know the importance of having something to come back to and so they’re coming up here every day. They’re working with us just to make sure the business survives,” Hays said.

Justin is working for free, but he sees it as an investment.

“That’s what we’re doing sacrificing, are you willing to go that extra mile, we just believe it’s going to come back twice as much,” Ross said.

The employees are also donating food to local hospitals, they’ve sent food to the V-A and Christus Schumpert on Viking drive.

“A party platter, that’s po-boys, gumbo, loaded mac and cheese that everybody loves. Two different wings of different hospitals,” said Hays.

Their way of giving back to the community.

“Let these service workers know that the community, appreciates them and that we’re all behind them,” Hays said.

Saturday, they’ll be hosting a virtual telethon via Facebook. To help raise money for their employees and picking their next hospital they’ll be donating too. If you would like to donate click here.

