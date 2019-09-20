Return to Shreveport Festival

Return to Shreveport as in Elvis returning to Shreveport.

You can’t help falling in love with Elvis on the big screen, so join The River 957 at The Robinson Film Center for an exclusive showing of King Creole on Friday, September 27th. Get your tickets at the Robinson Film Center box office.

They are serving up the King of Rock and Roll on their big screen, as well Elvis specials in Abby Singer’s Bistro like shrimp creole, peanut butter banana pudding and The King martini with banana liquor peanut butter sauce. Come in your best Elvis attire for a chance to win a prize worthy of The King.

Then, come get all shook up with The River 957 on Saturday, September 28th for a party through the ages, featuring What the Funk performing The River’s Greatest Hits at Artspace Shreveport, with the best of the 70s, 80s, and 90s. It’s now or never, so buy your tickets in advance for $35 at eventbrite.

This weekend of movies, music, glitz, glamour, and peanut butter and banana sandwiches, brought to you by G&C Honda, Artspace, Robinson Film Center and The River 957.