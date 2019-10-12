RFC to screen 4K restoration of ‘The Legend of Boggy Creek’

SHREVEPORT, La. (Robinson Film Center Press Release) – Arkansas’ Fouke Monster is returning to the big screen in October when the Robinson Film Center screens the newly remastered The Legend of Boggy Creek.

The 4K restoration of director Charles B. Pierce’s 1972 horror film will open on Oct. 18 with daily showtimes and a special Q&A screening at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 featuring Pamula Pierce, daughter of Boggy Creek’s visionary director; Bigfoot and Fouke Monster authority and author Lyle Blackburn, and Boggy Creek cast members Bunny Dees, Jinger Hawkins, and Cathy Cox Lee.













“This little film out of Texarkana, Arkansas changed the landscape of indie and horror film — before there were films like The Blair Witch Project, Charles B. Pierce pioneered the horror docudrama with The Legend of Boggy Creek and The Town that Dreaded Sundown,” Meghan Hochstetler, Robinson Film Center executive director, said.

“With Pierce’s ties to the Shreveport community, we’re thrilled to bring this beautiful restoration by the George Eastman Museum to the screen.”

The film, a retelling of actual reported encounters with the Bigfoot-like Fouke Monster, was originally released as a documentary and was the ninth highest-grossing film in 1972 — a year that included The Godfather, Cabaret, Deliverance, and The Poseidon Adventure. The film was initially turned down by Hollywood distributors, and so Pierce would bring Boggy Creek from town to town, renting theaters and screening the movie to sold-out audiences.

“I think my dad would be so thrilled to see the impact and influence that he, through The Legend of Boggy Creek, made to pop culture and in the lives of impassioned fans all over the world,” Pamula Pierce said.

“It’s a bit surreal, and a complete dichotomy — the low-budget independent feature that long-held the highest return on investment in film history, until The Blair Witch Project, that broke box office records across America — in rural towns and big cities. He was the hillbilly maverick who beat Hollywood at their own game with a film that was shelved by a wealthy producer. It survived in bootlegged wilderness and, like the creature, it returns from obscurity once again, almost 50 years later, to scare you, and forever take a place in your heart.”

The Legend of Boggy Creek tickets are on sale now for the special Q&A screening at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and all daily showtimes Oct. 18-24.