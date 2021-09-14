Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, will be inducted in NWLA Walk of Stars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who went on to coach the greatest tennis players in the world is coming back home this weekend.

Richard Williams is the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and he’s from Cedar Grove.

He’ll be inducted into the Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars this Saturday under the Texas Street Bridge.

Richard was born and raised in Shreveport and lived in extreme poverty before going on to father and coach his daughters.

He came back to Shreveport last year to support A.B. Palmer Park for the first-ever African-American tennis event.