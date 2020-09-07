Rock Rally 4 Christ unites community for hope, charity

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A musical ministry is offering hope to the community.

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday outside Christ Fit Gym to enjoy worship music and raise funds for charity during the Rock Rally 4 Hope.

Sisters Taylor and Reese Kelly were among the crowd.

“This is the one thing that we get to do and we don’t have to wear masks the whole time,” said Taylor, 11. “And it’s pretty fun.”

“We’re gonna watch the concert and eat and have fun with our friends,” said Reese, 9.

The girls excited to experience live music for the first time in months.

“We’ve been praying for a lot of people to come,” said Billy Weatherall, owner of Christ Fit Gym. “You know, just get out here and get encouraged.”

Musicians lifted spirits with each tune.

“If you’re putting hope in people, if you’re putting it in government, you’re gonna be let down,” said Weatherall. “So, honestly, I think this is the perfect time to put the concert on.”

“It’s to show that there is still community,” said April Daugherty, a volunteer. “People still want to, like, reach out to everybody and there’s always someone who’s willing to listen or reach out a hand to help.”

Four charities, Gingerbread House, The Warrior Network, JUDAH1 and Kids Against Hunger, are set to receive donations collected at the event. Organizers hope to collect around $10,000.

“We’re so glad that people have come out,” said Alex Person, Gingerbread House director of education. “They’re socially distancing, but they’re out here and just excited to have a good, positive, fun Sunday afternoon.”

Event organizers said the coronavirus is not silencing people’s prayers.

“Since COVID has happened, so many people aren’t doing anything,” said Jodi Johnston, event host. “And I think, personally, we need church and God and a rally more today than we’ve ever needed it.”

“If you feel like you’ve been bound and you’re stressed, step outside,” said Valerie Ewing. She and her husband Bruce attended the event. “And this is an event where you can step outside for your mental health.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.